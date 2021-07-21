A magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Rajasthan

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck Bikaner, Rajasthan at 5:24 am on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology. As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was epicentered in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 05:24:29 IST, Lat: 29.19 & Long: 70.05, Depth: 110 Km ,Location: 343km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/P7YBFyp3Sb pic.twitter.com/vPNJV8erui — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 21, 2021

Read more: Cooking oil as a weapon against child marriage? Study reveals

‘Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.3, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 05:24:29 IST, Lat: 29.19 & Long: 70.05, Depth: 110 Km , Location: 343 km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India,’ the National Center for Seismology tweeted.