New-gen ‘Akash’ surface-to-air missile tested successfully

On Wednesday, the DRDO successfully flight-tested the new-generation Akash surface-to-air missile system off the coast of Odisha from an integrated test range. The missile was test-fired at 12:45 p.m. from a land-based platform, according to the defence ministry and the ‘flawless performance’ of its weapons system was confirmed by the complete flight data.

The Akash-NG, a new variant of the Akash missile, can strike targets at a range of 60 kilometres and travel at a, speed up to Mach 2.5. ‘The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested the new generation Akash Missile from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the coast of Odisha on July 21,’ the ministry said.

‘The flight trial was conducted at around 12:45 PM from a land-based platform with all weapon system elements such as multifunction radar, command, control and communication system and launcher participating in the deployment configuration,’ it added in a statement.

The Akash missile system was developed in collaboration with other wings of the premier defence research organisation by the DRDO’s laboratory in Hyderabad. ITR used a variety of monitoring systems, including electro-optical tracking systems, radar and telemetry to collect flight data.