Breaking News: Rising menace- Drone spotted near airbase

On Wednesday morning, another drone was spotted near the Jammu airbase, a week after a deadly drone attack there. On Wednesday, at 4.05 am, a drone was spotted near the Jammu airbase in Satwari, a few hundred metres away from the base. Two members of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were injured when drones dropped explosives at their station in Jammu airport on June 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on June 29 to discuss emerging threats, including drones.

According to Jammu and Kashmir’s DGP, drones have added a new dimension to the threat from terrorist groups. Singh asserts that investigations into the attack on the Jammu IAF station last month have shown that non-state actors supported by state actors, such as the Pakistani ordnance factory, were involved.

Read more: Aisha Sultana deleted mobile chats after sedition case registration: Lakshadweep

In the past, drones from across the border have dropped currency, arms, and ammunition inside Indian territory and with the introduction of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) into terror activities, more efforts are needed to make sure this new and emerging threat is countered adequately. On the same day of the IAF base attack, six to seven kgs of IEDs were seized from another part of Jammu which had been dropped from a drone and subsequently collected by terrorists, the DGP said.