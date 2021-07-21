‘Dhadak’ team celebrates three years of the movie

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, as well as director Shashank Khaitan, celebrated the three-year anniversary of their romantic drama “Dhadak” on Tuesday. The film was a remake of the 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat, which told the story of Archana (Rinku Rajguru), an upper-caste girl, and Prashant, a fisherman’s son (Akash Thosar).

The Hindi version marked Bollywood debut of Janhvi, daughter of late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, while it was Khatter’s second film after Majid Majidi-directed drama ‘Beyond the Clouds’. Janhvi, 24, shared photos from the set and expressed her love for the film, saying it will always have a special place in her heart.

‘#Dhadak Always unique. She wrote for the people, the memories, the lessons, and all of the love.’ Ishaan, 25, also took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos from the film, writing, ‘3 years of dhadak!!!’ For all of us who worked on it, it will always be memorable. I see you all. And to the fans, thank you for all the love that continues to pour in for the film.’

The film, which was released across the country in 2018, grossed over Rs 110 crore globally. In an Instagram post, Khaitan expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with such talented actors as Janhvi and Ishaan.

#dhadak It’s been three years. It appears to be yesterday. He wrote, ‘I had the pleasure of working with two talents, Janhvi and Ishaan, whom I adore and am tremendously proud of. I see you guys growing as actors and as people every day.’

Zee Studios and filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions collaborated on ‘Dhadak.’ On social media, Johar’s banner also posted a short video clip from the film with the caption, ‘The colourful love of these beating hearts can never fade off!’ #3YearsOfDhadak.