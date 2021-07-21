First time in Medical history, Man breaks penis during sex

According to Gizmodo, a 40-year-old man from the United Kingdom made medical history by breaking his penis vertically for the first time. The man’s penis buckled against his partner’s perineum, or the area between the genitals and the anus, in the middle of sex, causing the painful injury.

The first case of its kind was published in the British Medical Journal, with the study’s urologists claiming that the patient’s injury was extremely rare among the more common cases of a broken penis.

According to a case report published in the British Medical Journal, the patient suffered a vertical penile fracture but did not experience many of the symptoms associated with a traditional penile fracture. When it happened, he didn’t hear a loud pop, and he didn’t develop a “rolling” sign, which is when the skin of the penis can be rolled over a large bruise that forms on it. His penis was also only moderately swollen and he didn’t immediately lose his erection; instead, it gradually faded.

Doctors discovered that the man’s penis had a three-centimetre-long tear around the middle of the shaft, rather than the more common horizontal tear, after an MRI. Fortunately, the patient has made a full recovery following surgery. In fact, he was able to resume sexual activity without any problems within six months.

Because the penis is not made of bone, a penile fracture is not the same as a regular bone fracture. A penile fracture, on the other hand, is a tear of the tunica albuginea, a protective membrane that surrounds the erectile tissue inside the penis, which occurs when an erect penis is subjected to an abnormal ‘bending’ force.

Penile fractures are thought to be underreported due to embarrassment, despite their rarity. It is, however, a serious injury that requires immediate medical attention.

To repair the tear and stop the bleeding, surgery is usually required.