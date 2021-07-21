Highway constructions has seen sharp rise during Covid-19: Nithin Gadkari

New Delhi: During the last few years, the Indian government has pushed heavily for infrastructure development. MoRTH plans to construct 15 lakh crore worth of roads in the next two years. According to Nitin Gadkari, national highway construction rose sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic restriction period. The MoRTH minister announced that the pace of highway construction reached 36.5 km per day in 2020-21, which is the highest-ever speed for national highway construction.

Gadkari also mentioned that India created a world record by building a 2.5 km four-lane concrete road in just 24 hours, and a 26 km single lane Bitumen road in just 21 hours. As part of these efforts, he said, contractors were supported, contract provisions were relaxed, subcontractors were directly paid and on-site workers were provided with food and medical care.

In order to maintain quality control in these projects, construction is being carried out per the highest IRC standards and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) specifications, the minister went on to say. Moreover, a quality control zone has been established to update policy guidelines and to examine and issue directions for system improvement on quality.