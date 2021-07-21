Man sends his Newlywed daughter a big gift: 1000kg fish, 1000kg veg, 250kg sweets, 50 chickens, 10 goats

Visakhapatnam: During the holy month of Ashadha in Telugu tradition, Battula Balarama Krishna, a prominent businessman from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, made headlines for lavishly gifting his newlywed daughter. Pratyusha Battula recently married Pawan Kumar, the son of a prominent businessman from Yanam in Puducherry, and relocated there. When the newlywed couple was about to celebrate their first Ashadha Masam, Battula decided to make it memorable with his special gifts.

For Pratyusha’s first Ashadha Masam, Battula sent 1000 kg fish, 1000 kg vegetables, 250 kg prawns, 250 kg grocery items, 250 jars of pickles, 250 kg sweets, 50 chickens, 10 goats. In the massive delivery, a truckload of items was sent to Pratyusha’s residence in Yanam, leaving her husband and in-laws stunned by the parade of gifts. The news became the talk of the town and made the rounds on the internet shortly thereafter.

Read more: How can you check if your phone is infected with Pegasus spyware?

According to Telugu tradition, the holy month of Ashadha holds special significance for all newlywed couples, especially for brides. In this month, the bride applies Mehendi to her hands, and according to tradition, the color of her Mehendi indicates the amount of love she will receive from her husband and in-laws. In this month, the bride also receives gifts from her parents.