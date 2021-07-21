‘Opposition is misleading the public by telling lies’: Union Minister VK Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister of State VK Singh criticized that the opposition parties are misleading the people in the country by telling lies.

‘The opposition is misleading the public by only telling lies’, said the minister. He also claimed that the massive success that BJP had in the local body elections is a testimony to the party’s victory in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh made these remarks during the felicitation ceremony of the newly-elected panchayat representatives.