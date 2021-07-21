Piyali Chowdhry joins Apollo Global Management as Head of Human Capital, India

Piyali Chowdhry has joined alternative investment manager company Apollo Global Management as Head of Human Capital, India.

In this role, Chowdhry is responsible for Apollo Global Management and its captive centre Apollo India Services. She will drive strategic HR, both global and local, across all entities in India, a person familiar with the development told ETHRWorld.

Chowdhry carries more than 25 years of experience in various HR roles, including recruitment, campus programmes, performance management and leadership development.

Before joining Apollo, she was working with JPMorgan Chase & Co for over seven years, most recently in the role of Head of HR Advisory, Corporate Centres, India.

Her longest stint of over 12 years was with Citi, most recently serving as HR Lead. Earlier, she had worked with Nomura as Senior HR Advisor and Barclays Bank as Senior HR Business Partner (GRCB).

Chowdhry’s expertise includes employee relations, training and operations spanning across corporate & investment banking and consumer banking divisions.

She holds a PG Diploma in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations (PM&IR) from XLRI Jamshedpur and a BA (Psychology) degree from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi.