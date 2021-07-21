Red Fort to remain closed for public from July 21 till Independence day

New Delhi: In accordance with an order from the Archaeological Survey of India, the Red Fort will be closed to the public from July 21 to August 15 till the Independence Day celebrations are over.

Usually, the fort stays closed to the public for a week before Independence Day. ‘In exercise of the powers bestowed under Rule 6 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, the Director-General, Archaeological Survey of India hereby direct that there shall be no entry inside the Red Fort from the morning of 21st July, 2021 to 15th August, 2021 till the Independence Day Celebration is over,’ according to the ASI order.

In a letter dated July 12, the Delhi Police suggested that the fort close from July 15 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and security concerns.