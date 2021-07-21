Samsung launched Galaxy M21 2021 edition: Know the price and features

Mumbai: Samsung launched the 2021 edition of Galaxy M21 on Wednesday. The phone will be available for buying from July 26 on Amazon, Samsung.com and offline shops across the country.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 is operated on Android 11 with a One UI Core 3.1 It has 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display and comes in two colour variants- Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black. The phone is priced at Rs 12,499 for 4GB RAM+64GB and Rs 14,499 for 6GB RAM+128GB.

The new smartphone comes with triple rear camera – 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The primary camera sensor is Samsung’s ISOCELL GM2. The phone also has 6,000mAh battery.