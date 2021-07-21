The city of Liverpool was taken off the UNESCO heritage list

UNESCO has removed Liverpool from its list of world heritage sites because of recent overdevelopment in the British city. Tian Xuejun, chairman of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee, announced that Liverpool Maritime Mercantile City has been removed from the World Heritage List.

It was decided after 13 delegates voted for the plan in the committee, chaired by China and only five did not. The number of votes exceeded the two-thirds majority required to remove a site from the world heritage list. A port city in northwest England, Liverpool was listed on this heritage list because of its charm and rich history. However, the city is overdeveloped in the opinion of the delegates. Committee members spent two days discussing the plans for redevelopment and the introduction of high-rise buildings. They also discussed a new football stadium.

After days of discussion, the committee determined that these developments would irreversibly damage the historical port heritage of the city. The committee also feels that the new Everton football stadium, which was approved without considering public opinion, ‘is the latest example of a major project that is completely against’ UNESCO’s values. Liverpool authorities feel it will be a ‘huge loss’ and a disappointment that the decision has been made.

‘It is difficult to comprehend why UNESCO would prefer an empty dock site over the Everton stadium at Bramley Moore Dock,’ said Joanne Anderson, the city’s newly elected mayor. Australia, Brazil, Hungary and Nigeria supported Liverpool and argued that the decision should be postponed by at least a year so that the authorities could show a change of behavior. Norway argues, however, that Liverpool lacked the important balance between development and heritage.