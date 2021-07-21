‘This prince lacks brain’: Union minister Giriraj Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh has called Congress MP Rahul Gandhi a ‘brainless prince’. The BJP leader shared a post in the Italian language on Twitter as a reply to Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi has criticized the union government over no deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of coronavirus infection. Rahul Gandhi tweeted that there is acute shortage of sensitivity and truth in the government.

Also Read: Aspiring to be like Modiji: ‘No way’ says BJP State President

‘I would say that this prince lacked the brain, misses it now and he will miss it forever. These lists are compiled by the states. You can tell the states governed by your party to submit modified lists. Until then stop lying’ Singh tweeted in Italian.

Di questo principe direi: gli mancava il cervello allora, gli manca ora e gli mancherà per sempre. Questi elenchi sono compilati dagli stati. Puoi dire agli stati governati dal tuo partito di inviare elenchi modificati. Fino ad allora smettila di mentire. https://t.co/LYog1FRX2H — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) July 20, 2021

The union minister was reacting to Congress MP’s criticism of the union government. Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi has criticized the union government over no deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of coronavirus infection. Rahul Gandhi tweeted that there is acute shortage of sensitivity and truth in the government.