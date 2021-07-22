Afghanistan national arrested for visa violation in Kerala

Kochi: Kerala police arrested an Afghanistan national for forging documents and visa violations. The accused identified as Id Gul Abbas Khan aged 22 had been working at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) for the last two years as a helper using forged documents.

The Shipyard officials lodged a complaint with police after getting a tip-off that he is an Afghan national. Gul then went missing. Police arrested him from the Bowbazar area in Kolkata. He was remanded in judicial custody by a court.

Gul forged documents to show that he is from Assam. Later he arrived in Kerala as a migrant worker and got the job of helper in the shipyard through a contractor. He was not directly associated with the Shipyard.

‘It was reported that one of the workmen of a subcontractor had a different name from what was in the documents he had submitted. During the course of document re-verification, our security realized that he was absconding. This happened last month and we reported the matter with the police ‘ said CSL spokesperson.

‘His father is an Afghan and mother from Assam. In 2019, he fled Afghanistan and came to India under a three-month medical visa but went into hiding after the visa expired. He had been to Assam, where his mother’s relatives lived, for a short period and then moved to Kerala with forged nativity documents as a migrant worker from the Northeast’ reported Indian Express quoting a source from police.

The police have registered a case under Sections 14 (a) and Section 14 (b) against him.