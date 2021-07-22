‘Biryani for 5 paisa’ : Restaurant closed after strange offer

Madurai: The owners of the Sukanya Biryani stall in Madurai had announced that anyone who brought a 5 paise coin would get free Biryani as an inaugural promotion. They had no idea how much commotion their announcement would cause.

After reading the posters in the Sellur region, hundreds of people gathered in front of the shop with a 5 paise coin each. More than 300 people surrounded the Biryani shop where Covid-19 protocols seemed far-fetched. No other option was available to the owners but to down the shutters.

When the police were informed about the commotion, they were equally surprised to see how easily people ignored the Covid-19 pandemic prevention measures like wearing masks or avoiding social situations. Interestingly, some crowd members complained that they weren’t served Biryani as promised, despite having brought five rupee coins. The cops dispersed the crowd, instructing them to keep their distance from each other.