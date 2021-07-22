Chit fund scam; CBI files charge-sheet against 4 persons

Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge-sheet against four persons in a chit fund scam involving over Rs 9 crore before the Special Judicial Magistrate, Guwahati.

Three of the involved- Antra Mukherjee, Biswajit Bera, Tapan Saha – served as Directors of Silicon Group of Companies based in Kolkata, while the fourth – Md Afzal Hussain – was the legal advisor of the organization.

‘The investigation revealed that the accused collected public funds amounting to approximately Rs 9,39,36,350 till 2013 by issuing certificates for ‘product registration letters’ or ‘secured redeemable debentures’ to large numbers of investors,’ the CBI said in a statement.

Assam’s Nagaon branch and other branches operating in the state cheated investors by not refunding their investment. According to the CBI, the accused misappropriated the investors’ funds.

Earlier, in October 2018, the case was charged.