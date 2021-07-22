Covid deaths: Rahul blames government mismanagement

New Delhi: In a fresh attack against the union government, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged that more than 50 lakh people died due to Covid-19 in the country. The Congress leader accused that these people lost their lives due to the wrong decisions taken by the government.

‘The Truth. GOI’s wrong decisions during Covid second wave killed 50 lakh of our sisters, brothers, mothers and fathers,’ tweeted Rahul Gandhi. He also shared a study prepared by the Centre for Global Development Agency about the Covid-19 deaths in the country.

As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the death toll is 4.18 lakhs. India is placed third after the USA and Brazil in death toll due to Covid-19. But the study claims that the death toll is 10 times larger than the official data. The study carried out by the Union government’s former Chief Economic Advisor, Arvind Subramanian, Abhishek Anand and Justin Sandefur claims that the death due to Covid-19 in India is between 34 to 49 lakhs.