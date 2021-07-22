Crime Branch recovers 70 videos shot by Kundra’s ex-PA

Since Mumbai Police detained businessman Raj Kundra on Monday night for allegedly creating pornographic content and disseminating it through mobile applications, the internet has been humming with news about him. He has been remanded in prison until July 23.

Meanwhile, with the aid of several production firms, the crime branch has retrieved 70 tapes recorded by Raj Kundra’s former PA Umesh Kamat.

The server will be sent to forensic examination to see if Kundra used it to upload pornographic content to his Kinrin shell company in the United Kingdom. Mumbai Police has so far frozen Rs 7.21 crore in several people’s bank account in connection with Raj Kundra.

Kundra has been getting frequent payments from Hot Hit, a porn app that was implicated in the scam uncovered by Mumbai Police earlier this year, totaling Rs 9.65 lakh in his bank account. According to various sources, the authorities would shortly summon all of the victims in the Raj Kundra case.

Poonam Pandey, a model and actress, alleged on Wednesday that Raj Kundra released her number along with a message that read ‘I will strip for you’ after a contractual conflict in 2019. Poonam had already filed a lawsuit against Kundra and his partners at Armsprime Media, the firm in charge of her app. She had claimed that they were continuing to use her recordings in an unlawful manner after their contract had expired.