Didi in Dilli: Seeking a larger role in national politics

West Bengal: The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on July 28. In addition, she is expected to meet with President Ram Nath Kovind. Details of that meeting have not yet been released.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Banerjee said ‘I will go for two-three days. I will meet PM. I have got the time. I will also meet the President.’

PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee will meet for the first time in person after she skipped the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister to review Cyclone Yaas damage in May.

The Bengal Chief Minister met with the Prime Minister individually for a brief period to give him the state government’s cyclone report before withdrawing from the official meeting, sparking outrage.

The monsoon session of Parliament will be underway during the time that Mamata Banerjee visits New Delhi for two to three days in the last week of this month. There is no confirmation of her tour schedule yet.

At the TMC’s virtual event on Martyr’s Day, Mamata Banerjee said she would be in Delhi on July 27, 28 and 29, and that she intended to see as many opposition leaders as possible.

Banerjee, who has emerged as the most tenacious opposition figure following her landslide victory in the West Bengal assembly elections, appears to be seeking a larger role in national politics, a role she has played for decades, and will most likely try to use the visit to rally other anti-BJP parties behind her.