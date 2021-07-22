Emirates Airline announces special fares

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has announced special fares to 40 destinations. Passengers can avail this offer by booking tickets from July 22 to July 31 for travel until June 15, 2022.

Economy Class tickets to Istanbul cost Dh1,695 and Business Class is priced Dh10,985. Tickets to Vienna cost Dh2,185 in economy class and Dh10,895 in business class. Ticket rates to Phuket is Dh1,995 in economy class and Dh6,995 in business class and Casablanca is Dh1,955 in economy class and Dh10,005 in business class.

Tickets to Los Angeles will cost Dh3,335 in economy class and Dh19,555 in business class, while tickets to Miami will cost Dh3,695 in economy class, Dh18,555 in business class and Dh42,575 in first class.