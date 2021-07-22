Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. As per the market analysts, the positive opening in the share market has supported the upward rally of the Indian currency.

At the Interbank foreign exchange, the local currency opened at 74.46. Later during trading, it inched higher and reached at 74.43, higher 18 paise over its previous close. The Indian rupee is at 20.28 against the UAE dirham. The markets were closed on Wednesday due to Eid Al Adha.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices slip down for the fifth day in a row

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies edged lower by 0.01% to 92.76.