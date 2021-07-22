Mom’s intuition turns life saver for Deepika Padukone

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has opened out about her struggle with depression a few years ago. She revealed how she broke down and her mother, Ujjala Padukone, noticed that the manner she sobbed was ‘unusual’ and that ‘it wasn’t the typical relationship issue or stress at work.’

Deepika Padukone stated in 2015 that she had been diagnosed with depression a year prior and had sought treatment. She told a news agency in 2018 that she was afraid of relapsing ‘since it has been such a horrible experience for me.’ She has always been outspoken about her mental health concerns.

During a Clubhouse session, Deepika shared: ‘It basically started in February 2014…I felt empty, directionless and it just felt life had no meaning or purpose. I couldn’t feel anything physically or emotionally. I just felt this void… I felt this for days, weeks and months until one day my family was here and they were going back home and when they were packing their bags, I was sitting in their room and suddenly broke down. That’s when my mother realized for the first time that something was different. My cry was different. It wasn’t the usual boyfriend issue or stress at work. She kept asking me if it was this or that. I couldn’t pinpoint one specific reason. It was her experience and presence of mind that she encouraged me to seek help.’

Also Read: ‘Crime Patrol’ host Anup Soni does course in ‘Crime Scene Investigation’

Furthermore, she said: ‘Life post mental illness is a ‘before and after’. I had a particular life before depression and I have a very different life after that. I keep saying that there’s not a day that goes by without me thinking about my mental health. To ensure I don’t go back into that space, it’s very important for me to focus on the quality of my sleep, nutrition, hydration, exercise, how do I process stress and my thoughts and mindfulness. These are the things I have to do on a daily basis not because they are fancy words or it’s cool to do this but I won’t be able to survive if I don’t do all these things.’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will appear in Shakun Batra’s untitled film next. 83, Baiju Bawra, Fighter, Sanki, Pathan, and the Indian version of Nancy Meyers’ 2015 smash Hollywood film ‘The Intern’ are among the actor’s next projects.