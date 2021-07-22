No! says China rejecting virus reinvestigation by WHO

Beijing: Chinese government on Thursday rejected the plan for a second phase of an investigation to find the origin of coronavirus put forward by the World Health Organization (WHO). Zeng Yixin, the vice minister of the National Health Commission has announced this. The Chinese leader said that he was shocked by the plan.

‘It is impossible for us to accept such an origin-tracing plan. The plan in some aspects disregards common sense and defies science. We hope the WHO would seriously review the considerations and suggestions made by Chinese experts and truly treat the origin tracing of the COVID-19 virus as a scientific matter, and get rid of political interference’ said Yixin in a press conference along with Chinese scientists.

We believe a lab leak is extremely unlikely and it is not necessary to invest more energy and efforts in this regard,’ said Liang Wannian, the Chinese team leader on the WHO joint expert team. The Chinese team asked WHO to conduct studies in other countries where the bat population is high.

The WHO has earlier this month proposed a plan to conduct the second phase of studies by conducting audits of laboratories and markets in the city of Wuhan as the coronavirus infection was first detected there. It has been believed that the coronavirus escaped from a laboratory in China. The doubts were ignited as the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) decided to take offline its gene sequence and sample databases in 2019.