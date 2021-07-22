Only vaccinated people will be allowed to enter public places from August

Riyadh: Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter public places in Saudi Arabia from August 1. This was announced by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs in the country.

Non-vaccinated people will be banned from entering shopping malls, restaurants, shops, and markets. People visiting these places will need to show proof of vaccination.

‘In line with the ministry’s efforts to protect the public’s health, vaccination is required to enter public and private facilities, while complying with precautionary measures to maintain public health,’ the ministry tweeted.

Earlier the Saudi government has banned non-vaccinated residents from going abroad.