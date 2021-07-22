Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher in the Indian share market. As per trade analysts, the positive trend in the Asian and US markets has supported the Indian equity market. BSE Sensex ended the session at 52,837.21, higher by 638.70 points or 1.22%. NSE Nifty settled at 15,824.05, up 191.95 points or 1.23%.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green, with the exception of the FMCG space in the National Stock Exchange. The BSE market breadth was strong as 2,184 shares advanced and 1,065 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and L&T. The top losers in the market were Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto and M&M.