Suresh Raina criticized for ‘Brahmin’ Comment during TNPL game

Suresh Raina, a former India cricketer, is in hot water over recent comments he made during the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). After several delays, the T20 tournament finally began on July 19 with a match between Salem Spartans and Lyca Kovai Kings. The game could only be played for 18 overs before being called off due to the incessant rains in Chennai.

‘I think I am also a Brahmin,’ the 34-year-old middle-order batsman said during the opening match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League between Lyca Kovai Kings and Salem Spartans. I’ve been playing in Chennai since 2004, and I adore the city. My teammates are fantastic. I’ve worked with Anirudha Srikanth, Badri (S Badrinath), and Bala Bhai (L Balaji), among others.’ ‘We have a good administration at CSK and we have the license to explore ourselves. I love the culture there, and I’m lucky to be part of CSK,’ added Raina.

His remark drew widespread condemnation from fans all over the world. People began demanding an apology from him, claiming that he had no knowledge of Chennai culture. His caste remark drew a barrage of criticism on the microblogging platform Twitter.

Did #SureshRaina just say ‘Am also a Brahmin’ on national telivision..?? Chennai culture… hmmm#TNPL2021 pic.twitter.com/zKa2nwoeIs — The Illusionist (@JamesKL95) July 19, 2021

@ImRaina you should be ashamed yourself. It seems that you have never experienced real Chennai culture though you have been playing many years for Chennai team. https://t.co/ZICLRr0ZLh — Suresh (@suresh010690) July 19, 2021

Raina made this divisive remark in response to this question, which has since gone viral on social media, with many pointing out his lack of knowledge of Chennai and its diverse culture. Many commenters also mentioned how caste plays a significant role in elite Indian groups.