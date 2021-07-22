Tokyo Olympics: Opening ceremony director fired over ‘Holocaust’ joke

Tokyo: The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics fired, Kentaro Koyabashi, the director of the opening ceremony over a Holocaust joke that he made during a comedy show in 1998. This was announced by Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the organizing committee. Koyabahsi is a former member of a popular comedy duo Rahmens. The opening ceremony of the event is on Friday and will be held without spectators.

‘We found out that Kobayashi, in his own performance, has used a phrase ridiculing a historical tragedy. We deeply apologize for causing such a development the day before the opening ceremony and for causing troubles and concerns to many involved parties as well as the people in Tokyo and the rest of the country,’ said Seiko Hashimoto.

Earlier this week, the music composer of the opening ceremony was asked to resign because of past bullying of his classmate, which he boasted about in an interview. Earlier this year, the head of the organizing committee resigned after making sexist remarks. Later the creative head resigned for making abusive comments about a Japanese female entertainer.