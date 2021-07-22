US police recover cocaine disguised as cake; two held

Two men were detained in Maine with more than four pounds of cocaine, two of which were hidden in a cake, authorities said on Tuesday.

According to a photograph published on Wednesday by the Maine Department of Public Safety, the false cake’s packaging stated that it weighed one kilogram and it was written ‘Perfect white and ideal flow!’ in Spanish.

As per the news release from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Chelsey Cochran, 33, of Winslow, Maine, and John Cedeno, 25, of New York City, were detained by Maine Drug Enforcement agents and local police in Gardiner, Maine on Tuesday.

Public safety officials revealed that the officers located the two males while travelling north on the Maine Turnpike in an Audi as per the information they got earlier in the week. On 1-295, Maine State Police assisted in bringing the vehicle to a halt.

According to investigators, a state police narcotics dog smelled the vehicle and discovered $200,000 worth of cocaine in the trunk.

A spokesperson from the Maine Department of Public Safety shared, ‘the cocaine was wrapped in plastic with coffee grounds placed on top, a method employed by drug traffickers to disguise the substance’s aroma from K-9 canines.’

Officials think the narcotics were being brought into the state for redistribution throughout Kennebec and Somerset counties.

Also Read: Pegasus spat in Parliament: MP snatches paper, tears it

The accused were arrested and transported to the Kennebec County Jail in Kennebec, Maine. Officials said both were expected to appear in Kennebec County Court on Wednesday. It was unclear whether each had a counsel who could comment on the accusations.