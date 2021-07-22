Vedanta spends Rs 331 cr on CSR in FY21

The Vedanta Group announced on Wednesday that In 2020-21, the government spent Rs 331 crore on social impact initiatives. The company spent Rs 296 crore on corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the fiscal year 2019-20. ‘Vedanta Group is focused on its commitment towards communities as it spent Rs 331 crore on social impact initiatives in FY2021,’ the company said in a statement.

Vedanta’s CSR spending is 28% higher than the required amount, or Rs 93 crore. Education, health, sustainable livelihoods, women empowerment, sports and culture, environment, and community development are among the company’s core impact areas.

Each of the group’s business units contributed by carrying out its own CSR agenda in accordance with the group’s guidelines. Vedanta is dedicated to conducting business in a socially responsible, ethical, and environmentally friendly manner, and it is constantly working to improve the quality of life of communities in and around its operational areas, according to the company.

‘We have been in the forefront of supporting the government in the fight against COVID-19. Establishing the field hospitals has been one of the most important and relevant support provided to district hospitals across states. Our effort on the mega vaccination drive for employees, families and business partners has ensured a safety net for the communities,’ Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said.