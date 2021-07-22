Veteran Malayalam actor KTS Padannayil passes away

Kochi: Veteran Malayalam actor KTS Padannayil passed away. Padannayil aged 88 breathed his last at a private hospital in Thripunithara. He was under treatment for age-related ailments. He is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.

Padannayil began his career by acting and directing an amateur drama. Later he worked for several professional drama troops in the state.

Also Read: Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations begin at Army HQ in J&K

He made his debut in the Malayalam film industry in 1995 in the movie ‘Aniyan Bava Chettan Bava. He acted in more than 60 films. His notable films include Sreekrishnapurathe Nakshathrathilakam, Vaamanapuram Bus Route, Adyathe Kanmani, Kunjiramayanam and Rakshadhirakari Baiju.