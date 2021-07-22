‘West Bengal post-poll violence worse than Kolkata killings, Noakhali, 1984 riots’: Suvendhu Adhikari

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendhu Adhikari hit out at ruling Trinamool Congress-led government over post-poll violence. The BJP leader said that the post-poll violence is worse than the Kolkata killings, the Noakhali riots and the 1984 Delhi riots.

‘The post-poll violence in West Bengal has left behind the Calcutta killings, and the Noakhali (in Bangladesh now) riots of 1946, and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The more the inaction of government machinery during the post-poll violence is criticized, the less it is,’ said Adhikari in an event in Kolkata to pay tributes to BJP workers who were allegedly killed during the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

‘I bow to all of the BJP workers who lost their lives in political violence. The ones who offer prayers to Kali and Shiv have faced atrocities after May 2. Our MPs are protesting in Delhi. Today is the day to save Bengal,’ he said.

‘Booth level and people of one community have been attacked. The ones who Mamata claims to be ‘milk giving cows’ have attacked multiple villages,’ he said.

More than 16 people were killed and hundreds of houses and offices were vandalized in the state in the post-poll violence. Hundreds of people belonging to BJP and CPM had fled the state due to violence unleashed by TMC workers. A team of the National Human Rights Commission has submitted its report on the violence in the Kolkata High Court.