87-year-old COVID-19 positive woman abandoned by family in Manipur, rescued

Manipur: A 87-year-old woman in Kaching district, Manipur has been taken in by physicians and personnel of the district health society on humanitarian grounds after being abandoned by her family when she was contracted with Covid-19.

On June 16, Wahengbam Shakhi Devi of Hiyanglam was confined to a temporary isolation unit at Kakching Higher Secondary School, which is now working as a Covid Care Centre. She couldn’t walk since her oxygen saturation was so low.

The doctors and nurses at the Centre quickly put her on oxygen support and provided her with special care. None of the octogenarian’s family members has contacted her yet, according to Dr Moirangthem Arun, Medical in Charge of the local Covid Care Centre.

‘When she was found Covid-19 positive, no one from her family came forward to take care of her and she was left alone at her residence. Her condition was in a bad shape, and was not able to eat or walk by herself,’ Arun said to the media.

He further said, ‘When we heard about her, the staff and doctor of this Covid Care Centre went to pick her up from her residence and admitted her here. They have been taking special care of her.’

Devi’s health has much improved, and she no longer requires oxygen. Thanks to the good samaritans’ assistance and support, she can now sit and eat by herself.