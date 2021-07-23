Australian clothing brand claims to prevent Covid, fined

For claiming that its clothing ‘eliminated’ and stopped the spread of Covid, an Australian activewear company was fined £2.6 million (5 million Australian dollars). Lorna Jane advertised that its clothing was made with cutting-edge technology to prevent the ‘transferal of all pathogens,’ LJ Shield was created.

However, a judge ruled that the company’s claim was unfounded ‘exploitative, predatory, and possibly lethal’

Lorna Jane stated that the court’s decision was accepted. The firm claimed that its own supplier had deceived it. Lorna Jane CEO Bill Clarkson stated, ‘A trusted supplier sold us a product that did not perform as promised.’

They led us to believe that the anti-bacterial and anti-viral technology behind LJ Shield was being sold in Australia, the United States, China, and Taiwan. We thought we were providing a service to our customers.”

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) took legal action after Lorna Jane began marketing the clothing last July during the Covid pandemic.

In a judgment published on Friday, a federal court judge found that Lorna Jane ‘represented to consumers that it had a reasonable scientific or technological basis’ to make its claims when it had none.

The company was fined ‘for making false and misleading representations to consumers and engaging in conduct that is likely to mislead the public,’ according to the court.