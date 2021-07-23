Bus carrying Congress workers for Navjot Sidhu’s elevation ceremony meets with accident, 7 dead

Punjab: At least 7 people died and 30 injured in an accident in Punjab on Friday after two buses crashed near Lohara village in Moga district. The incident occurred at around 7.30 in the morning.

According to authorities, one of the buses was a state-owned bus while the other was a private minibus. Some of the injured in the private minibus were said to be on their way to Chandigarh for a Congress party ceremony when Navjot Singh Sidhu would be installed as the party’s new state unit leader.

Harmanbir Singh Gill, Moga’s Senior Superintendent of Police, informed those injured in the collision had been sent to a nearby hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed his grief on the news of the Congress bus disaster. Captain Singh has also ordered the DC Moga to offer complete medical care to all those who have been hurt and to submit a report to the state government.

Saddened to learn of the bus accident in Moga district in which 3 Congress workers have reportedly died & many persons are injured. Have directed DC Moga to immediately provide full medical treatment to all the injured and to send a report to the Government. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 23, 2021

Police and other emergency agencies are there at the accident ground. According to doctors, the Congress workers who have been brought to the hospital have been seriously hurt, and the death toll might climb.