Chinese President Xi Jinping recently made a rare visit to Nyingchi, a strategically set Tibetan border city close to Arunachal Pradesh, the official media reported.

Xi reached the Nyingchi Mainling flying field on Wednesday and was warmly welcomed by native folks and officers of varied ethnic teams, Xinhua wire service said.

He then visited the Nyang stream Bridge, to examine the ecological preservation within the basin of the river, which is termed Yarlung Zangbo in the Tibetan language.

Nyingchi could be a prefecture-level town in Asian country that’s adjacent to the Arunachal Pradesh border.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as a part of China, which is firmly rejected by India.

The India-China border dispute covers the three, 488-km Line of Actual management (LAC).

Chinese leaders sporadically visit Tibet. But Xi heads the ruling party of China and also the powerful Central credentials — the supreme headquarters of the Chinese military — and is probably the first prime leader in recent years to go to Tibet’s border city.

Nyingchi was in the news in June once China absolutely operationalised its initial passenger train in Asian country.

The train connects Tibet’s capital Lhasa with Nyingchi. It has a designed speed of hundred and sixty kilometres per hour and operates on a single-line electrified railway covering 435.5-km.