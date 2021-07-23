Coaching Federation of India requests the UP Govt to reopen coaching institutes

Mr. Alok Dixit, National Secretary General, Coaching Federation of India today, met with the honorable Deputy CM (Education Minister) of Uttar Pradesh Shri Dinesh Sharma for a brief discussion about the current scenario of the teacher’s fraternity and requested for accepting and amending their concerns.

Citing this meeting, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma assured CFI to take rapid action at priority. He also said that this serious concern will definitely be forwarded to the CM for a swift response.

Since the inception of the pandemic, the education sector has also suffered the most, physically, emotionally as well as financially. Pertaining to their worrisome situation, unable to overcome the crisis and having endless pressure, many teachers had no other option than to commit suicide. While there are over 7.25 Lakh registered coaching institutes in the country with more than 50 lakh coaching teachers and other employees associated with them, who are solely dependent on coaching, they have been deprived of any chances of job across the sector.

“Though in the present circumstances, online platforms have paved way to facilitate education, but are effective only in the metro cities only for economically affluent section of the society. Teachers are creating employment opportunities for a lot of people through coaching, which is in-line with the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s self-reliant India, but in this pandemic they are striving for livelihood. Also, there are more than 1 crore educated persons who depend on private tuitions for their livelihood to put things in perspective, it is pertinent to mention that more than 5 crore Indian citizens who are directly or indirectly in this way for livelihood depend on this industry. We request the State and the Central Government to kindly allow the coaching institutes to physically operate under appropriate guidelines and SOP’s” said Saurabh Kumar, President, Coaching Federation of India.

Last year, after the 1st wave of Corona, an order was issued to open schools, colleges and coaching from 15 October 2020, when the number of COVID -19 positive cases per day were very high as compared to the current cases. While the Government has already issued guidelines for various activities like shops, malls, hotels, restaurants and bars, marriage ceremonies etc, still the administration has not issued any guidelines for opening schools, colleges and coaching institutes.