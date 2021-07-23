Delhi’s illegal Rohingya camps cleared by UP

Uttar Pradesh: According to officials, Uttar Pradesh cleared a piece of land allegedly encroached upon by Rohingya refugees in Delhi on Thursday. Officials said 2.10 hectares of land owned by the Irrigation Department of Uttar Pradesh are estimated to be worth Rs 97 crore in the Madan Khadar area of the national capital near Noida.

Mahendra Singh, who ordered the encroachment to be removed, shared a video of the early morning action on social media. Singh tweeted: ‘Illegal Rohingya camps removed from land owned by the UP Irrigation Department at 4 am. The 2.10 hectares of land were occupied by illegal occupants,’ he added.

Read more: Tokyo Olympics to have most ever LGBTQ athletes in history, focus on Japan

A team from the UP government met with the Delhi administration on July 20 to plan Thursday’s anti-encroachment drive, officials involved in the action said.