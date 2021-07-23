Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner booked in extortion case

Mumbai: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has been charged with extortion at the Marine Drive Police Station. The complainant was a builder. The FIR names a total of eight persons, including six police officers. According to the police, two individuals have been detained so far in this case.

As per the FIR, Param Bir Singh and his close accomplices sought Rs 15 crore from the builder in exchange for dropping the proceedings against him in the Thane property dispute.

An investigation was opened when the builder filed a complaint. Sunil Jain and Sanjay Punamia, two of the builder’s partners, have been detained in this case. The plaintiff had submitted an explosive 4.30-hour phone call in which Param Bir Singh and top police personnel demanded a large sum of money and threatened different consequences by the central investigative authorities if their demand was not satisfied.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier called the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to give a testimony in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. On July 12, Param Bir Singh requested extra time from the ED to appear before his summons, claiming health concerns.

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir Singh accused Deshmukh of ‘malpractices’ and demanded that suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze be paid Rs 100 crores every month.

Waze was detained in March as part of the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) investigation into the discovery of an explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani’s Mumbai home and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.