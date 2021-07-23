Google celebrates Tokyo Olympics 2020 with an animated Doodle

New Delhi: The Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony will begin today and Google has released its creative and animated Doodle Champion Island Games – a world filled with mini-games, legendary opponents and daring side quests.

In the interactive doodle, users play the game as Lucky, the Ninja Cat as a member of four teams – Blue, Red, Yellow, Green – with a global leaderboard in real-time.

There are seven sports in all: table tennis, skateboarding, archery, rugby, swimming, climbing and marathon. The characters and animations for the Doodle Champion Island Games have been created by a Tokyo-based animation studio.

To describe the creative process, the creators stated, ‘First, we identified stories and folktales from across the country with characters that are well recognized. Next, we connected those stories and characters with the sports represented in the game.’

‘We hope people enjoy the game and make it to the end! But let’s also convey that by completing the mini-games, Lucky will bring happiness in the form of flowers and dangos (three coloured dumplings) to everyone in the world!’ they added.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin today after being postponed for a year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. There is little joy around the games in Japan due to the pandemic which has prevented spectators from entering the venue.

The country will have over 120 athletes representing it at the Games – held every four years – with a total contingent size of 228 officials, coaches, support staff and alternate athletes.