IMD predicts light rain in the national capital and heavy rainfall in these states

New Delhi: As a result of heavy rains lashing Telangana and Maharashtra on Thursday (July 22, 2021), heavy rains are expected over east and central parts of the country in the next two days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD reports a chance of good rains in eastern India for the next two days, due to the low-pressure zone near the northwestern Bay of Bengal. For the next three days, the areas of Central India may see moderate rains due to the further advance of the low-pressure area.

‘A low-pressure area lies over the northwest Bay of Bengal and its surroundings. During the next two to three days, it will move west-northwestward along the monsoon trough. There is a very high probability of fairly widespread rainfall, and maybe isolated very heavy or very heavy rainfall, from July 22-24 in eastern and adjacent central India, with some reduction afterward,’ the Met office said.

Maharastra

Two people died in a landslide following heavy rains in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. Four landslides have been reported in Raigad due to incessant rains, causing the roads to become impassable. District collector has said that rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force was getting delayed because of waterlogged roads

Telangana:

Several districts in Telangana have been affected by floods on Thursday due to heavy rains and inflows. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao directed officials to keep an eye on the situation minute by minute and ensure that people living in low-lying areas do not suffer hardships. He directed all departments to take preventive measures as the Met department forecasted heavy rain for the next two days.

Delhi:

Cloudy skies are expected in the national capital with a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, while the minimum was 25.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average, IMD said. In addition, the weather department predicted that the city would receive light rain on Friday.

Rajasthan:

During the past 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall has been recorded at some places in eastern and western Rajasthan. The department has predicted thunder lightning in many districts, including Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bundi, Baran, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Dausa, Kota, Churu, Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar, Nagaur, in the next 24 hours. Heavy rains are also expected in one or two places in Baran, Jhalawar, Kota, Barmer and Jalore districts.

Kerala:

IMD has issued an orange alert for the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad due to expected heavy rainfall on Friday. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for all other districts of the state for Friday. Additionally, the IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea until July 26. ‘Strong winds with gusts as high as 60 kmph are likely to blow along and off Kerala’s coast during this period,’ the IMD warned.

Other parts:

According to the Met department, heavy rains are also expected in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh over the next two days. Additionally, light showers may be expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh on July 25 and 26.