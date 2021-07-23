Indira Gandhi’s letter to JRD Tata goes viral

A copy of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s letter to industrialist JRD Tata is circulating on the internet, taking internet users down memory lane. Harsh Goenka, an industrialist, shared a copy of the letter, dated July 5, 1973, on Twitter, calling it ‘sheer class.’

The former Prime Minister thanked the industrialist for gifting her perfume and introducing her to the ‘chic world’ in a typewritten letter. ‘I’m in love with the scents. Thank you a lot. I don’t normally use perfumes and am so cut off from the ‘chic’ world that I don’t even know what these are, but I’ll definitely try them out,’ she wrote in the letter.