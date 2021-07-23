Mumbai Crime Branch raids Shilpa Shetty’s residence

Mumbai: A team of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has come to actor Shilpa Shetty’s home in Juhu, Mumbai along with her husband Raj Kundra, who has been held in the porn movies racket case.

According to the sources, the crime branch is expected to question Shilpa Shetty about charges of allegedly creating and distributing pornographic content against her husband.

Shilpa Shetty is one of the directors of the Viaan company. Viaan’s office in Andheri West was raided by the crime branch recently and a huge amount of pornographic data was found there.