My films are an extension of my ideology: Pa Ranjith

Whether it’s talking about Dalits or breaking the stereotypical image of subaltern culture, politics will always be present in his films, according to director Pa Ranjith. In his latest film, ‘Sarpatta Parambarai,’ Ranjith, one of Tamil cinema’s most celebrated contemporary directors, explores the boxing culture of north Chennai, with films like ‘Madras’ and Rajinikanth’s ‘Kabali’ and ‘Kaala.’ According to the director, both his previous films and ‘Sarpatta’ deal with the working class’s everyday realities in the most natural way possible.

‘My films are an extension of my ideology,’ Ranjith said.

‘I have brought sports into the framework of political drama for this project. Be it speaking about Dalit politics or breaking the stereotypical image of subaltern culture, I have always tried to convey this important message through my movies,’ he told.

Because his new film, which stars Arya, Pasupathy, Kalaiyarasan, and Anupama Kumar, is set in the 1970s, political backdrops such as the Emergency and party politics, as well as the split of the DMK and AIADMK, are included. ‘Sarpatta’ is a dream come true for Ranjith, who first considered making the film after making his directorial debut with ‘Attakathi’ in 2012.

‘I tried to show the clan’s culture and their honor linked to their Sarpattai clan and sport. Also, the 1970s was a very crucial period as only two parties – the RSS and DMK in Tamil Nadu (under the leadership of late CM Karunanidhi) had opposed the Emergency. The Communist Party (of India) had supported the Emergency,’ he added.

The filmmaker, who will make his Hindi directorial debut with the Birsa Munda biopic, lauded the work of ‘Masaan’ director Neeraj Ghaywan and ‘Sairat’ director Nagraj Manjule.