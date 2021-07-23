Pre-wedding shoot: Slavery theme enrages and disgusts netizens alike

The couple who had a slavery-themed pre-wedding photoshoot, replete with costumes and decorations from the contentious bygone era, has enraged social media users all over the world.

After a TikTok user shared the video showcasing the photos, they were extensively circulated on other social media platforms as well. #Slavery, #Racism, #WhitePeople, #BlackTikTok, and #BlackLivesMatter were among the hashtags used in the post. The pair in the photoshoot, however, has yet to be recognized.

The images depict an interracial couple posing for photographs in which the male portrays a slave. The towering plants in the backdrop give the sense that the scene is set on a sugar plantation. The images show the pair hugging in a field, the man kissing the woman’s hand, and the two posing in front of an old subdivision house.

In one of the images, the man is shown kneeling to kiss his partner’s hands while wearing chains. In another shot, the male kisses the woman’s forehead while wearing a black jacket. The white woman is dressed in a long skirt and a white hat.

Also Read: Rannvijay, wife Prianka share glimpse of baby boy, name him Jahaanvir

The TikToker went on to share the photoshoot’s Instagram caption. It read:’1842. Days passed and everything changed, our love got stronger and stronger, he was no longer a slave, he was part of the family.’

This isn’t the end of it. According to the individual who uploaded the photographs on Instagram, there was a ‘part 2’ of the session.

Y’all come and look at this co*nery pic.twitter.com/LnBBKJLpjj — P?9 (@Kanae_Patricia) July 21, 2021

The images have sparked considerable outrage, with many people criticizing the couple for making a mockery of a delicate and contentious moment in human history. A user commented, ‘These people are too much. There is no such thing as slave consent and the sexual abuse of male slaves was real.’ While another wrote, ‘I think this is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen on this App…ever!’