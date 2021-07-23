Rajya Sabha MP suspended for snatching IT Minister’s statement

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Friday has suspended Santanu Sen of Trinamool Congress from attending the remaining Monsoon Session. The TMC MP was suspended for snatching papers from Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The motion was proposed by V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs. It was passed by a voice vote and Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked Santanu Sen to leave the House. During a debate over the Pegasus Row in the house on Thursday, Sen had snatched the statement of the IT Minister and tore it away. The TMC MP said that Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri abused him in the House.

Also Read: Pegasus row: RaGa keeps harping Modi’s involvement

Meanwhile, the Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal has called a meeting of opposition party leaders. The meeting was called to discuss the smooth functioning of the house.