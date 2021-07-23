School Principal, Teacher arrested for child trafficking

West Bengal: A central school principal and a teacher are among nine individuals detained in Bankura district, West Bengal for allegedly running a child trafficking ring, according to police. They said that the suspected scam was busted on Sunday.

Dhritiman Sarkar, police superintendent, Bankura said: ‘We have rescued three girls and two boys aged between eight months and six years. A sum of Rs 1.75 lakh has also been recovered. The CID (Criminal Investigation Department) will now take over the case.’

On Sunday, some residents allegedly witnessed the principal, Kamal Kumar Rajoria, and teacher Sushma Sharma attempting to forcibly board three girls in a car. Locals noticed the girls weeping and spoke to Rajoria. The principal, on the other hand, allegedly attempted to run but was apprehended and turned over to police.

Sarkar stated that the investigation into the matter is still in its early stages and wouldn’t reveal too much at this time. ‘But this seems to be a part of an inter-district and inter-state child trafficking racket.’

A CID team was scheduled to arrive in Bankura on Friday to begin the investigation. The five youngsters were transported from the Asansol and Durgapur regions, according to preliminary findings.

Rajoria is from Rajasthan and was just moved to Bankura, police said.