State govt announced reopening of schools, educational institutions from August 2

Jaipur: Rajasthan’s cabinet approved the reopening of schools and other educational institutes in principle on Thursday (July 22, 2021). In a tweet, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said, ‘In the cabinet meeting held today, it was decided that all schools would open on August 02.’

Details of the official notice are still pending. Furthermore, the minister did not disclose whether the offline classes will resume for everybody or just the senior classes.

In an earlier statement, the state government said the decision to reopen schools and colleges would be based on the status of the pandemic, adding that schools and educational institutions would only reopen if there was a significant decrease in Covid-19 cases.

Rajasthan has seen a steady decline in the number of infections. On Thursday, there were 25 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the state, bringing the total to 9,53,462 cases and 8,952 deaths.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce class 12th results on Saturday (July 24, 2021). Rajasthan’s Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra plans to announce the Class 12 results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams at 4 pm on July 24.