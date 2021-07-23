Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gain for the second day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher in the Indian share market for the second day in a row. As per market experts, the performance of ITC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank and HCL Technologies had helped the benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex settled at 52,975.80, higher by 139 points or 0.26%. NSE Nifty ended at 15,856, up by 32 points or 0.20%. 9 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the market breadth was negative as 1667 shares ended lower and 1579 shares ended higher.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee settle higher

The top gainers in the market were ICICI Bank, ITC, Wipro, SBI Life, Tata Consumer Products, HCL Technologies, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finserv. The top losers in the market were Tata Motors, Grasim Industries, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, UPL, Indian Oil, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints.