‘Take breaks, your well-being is important’: Microsoft India

The President of Microsoft India, Anant Maheshwari, posted a friendly reminder on social media to all of Microsoft’s employees. In a tweet sent from his official Twitter account, Maheshwari emphasized the importance of maintaining one’s health by advising employees to take a break from their work.

The tech brass tweeted, ‘Dear @MicrosoftIndia employees, just reminding you to take a break, disengage from work, spend time with your loved ones, and get back to work feeling refreshed and energized. We care about your wellbeing!’ As a result of the pandemic and lockdown, employees across the globe are forced to work from home. Microsoft is doing everything possible to gain the trust of its employees during these difficult times.

Journey to Microsoft

Maheshwari joined Microsoft in 2016. He was the President of Honeywell India at a time, when the organisation had 15000 employees. In 2004, he joined Honeywell India for the purpose of setting up the company’s strategy in the country, and in 9 months, he was able to launch the company’s electronic security business there. In 2014, he became the company’s President. Over the course of his career, he spent more than 12 years with the brand. From 1998 to 2004, he worked as an engagement manager for McKinsey & Company. Since almost five years, Maheshwari has been the President of Microsoft India. Microsoft’s products, services, and support offerings are among his responsibilities.

Read more: A group of non-MPs has created their own parliament

Every Employee Gets a Bonus

According to a report by The Verge, the tech giant also announced a pandemic bonus for all its employees. A memo accessed by The Verge indicates that the company is giving out a $1,500 bonus. This was in response to the challenges brought on in this fiscal year. Chief People Officer (CPO) of Microsoft, Kathleen Hogan, announced the reward. Reports state that it will apply to all eligible employees globally, as long as they fall below the corporate vice president level and if they started before March 31, 2021. It is similar to what big industry giants are doing. Facebook and Amazon have also offered such bonuses to their employees over the past year.

Around 45,000 employees at Facebook received a $1,000 bonus, while Amazon employees received a $300 cash bonus. Microsoft has been generating a tremendous amount of revenue thanks to its diversified digital venues due to the increased at-home usage of people in lockdown as a result of the pandemic. A rise in laptop, Windows, and Xbox usage helped boost the tech giant’s profit margin. According to the report, the company has also donated around $98 million to non-profit organizations in Washington. Microsoft has further delayed the opening of its physical offices until September.