Teenage girl thrashed over insistence to wear jeans, dies

Uttar Pradesh: A teenage girl died after she was allegedly thrashed by her family members over her insistence to wear jeans at a village in Uttar Pradesh, authorities said on Thursday.

Family members were also suspected of attempting to dispose of the corpse by tossing it over the Patanwa bridge on the Deoria-Kasya highway, but it became trapped in the railing and was subsequently discovered by police.

Neha Paswan, 17, of Savreji Kharg village, was severely assaulted by her family members on Monday because she persisted in wearing jeans and a top.

According to her mother’s complaint, the child was beaten up and suffered significant head injuries, which resulted in her death. The post-mortem investigation had also revealed serious head damage and fracture, said Circle Officer (City) Yash Tripathi.

Vivek, the girl’s younger brother, had told reporters that their uncles and grandfather were furious with her about her laundry and battered her.

‘While thrashing her, they were continuously abusing her for her dressing sense,’ Vivek continued, saying that they had always objected to her wearing jeans and had urged her to cease wearing them on that particular day as well.

Also Read: Keeping a legacy alive – Phoolan Devi’s statues to be installed

The mother of the kid has filed a complaint against ten persons, including the girl’s grandparents. According to Mahuadih SHO Ram Mohan Singh, the case has been lodged under Sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 302 (punishment for murder), and other provisions of the IPC.

The grandparents have been apprehended and are being questioned. The account of her family members being furious because she insisted on wearing jeans, as per police, is not very convincing. The cause of the incident appears to be something else, which the family members are attempting to conceal, authorities said.